First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rhem takes leave to welcome new baby!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you see a missing face on the Weather team in the coming weeks, do not panic!

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rhem is taking a little break, to welcome a new member into his family.

Noel and his wife are expecting their second child, whose name will be Leonidas.

Our Chief Meteorologist plans to spend the next 6 weeks with his wife and family, starting on Friday, July 15, as they take time to get to know their new little one.

But do not fear, our amazing First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker will be stepping until he returns in September, to ensure Texoma still gets the best weather coverage available!

We want to wish Noel and his wife congratulations, as they welcome their new bundle of joy into the world!

