Motorcycles and motor vehicles safely share the road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “Motorcycles are innately dangerous and it’s a choice every person makes when they get on one that you’re putting your life at risk and it’s the same as if you’re driving a car. It’s all about what you want to do to limit those risks,” said Earl McConnell.

Earl McConnell has been riding motorcycles for 16 years and in his opinion, intersections are one of the most dangerous spots. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, he’s right. 70% of motorcycle-vehicle collisions happen at intersections, but that’s not the only danger.

” I mean people who mow their grass and dumb it in the road, that’s basically when you get on top of it. If you never road on gravel take your time when you’re on it, and look out for stuff I mean we lose people to mattresses coming trailer, ice chest coming off the back of trucks, look out don’t get behind things that have cargo, stay away from dumb trucks things fly off,” said McConnell.

McConnell said his first time riding a motorcycle, he broke both of his wrists. After that, he decided to take a motorcycle safety course.

He said it made it a lot easier and safer for him to ride and he suggests that all motorcyclists take a course and find mentorship.

While a safety course and mentorship are recommended to all civilian motorcycle riders, it is required for all military members.

” I teach these guys it’s in the curriculum that you look ahead and you play the what if game with yourself. What if that car pulls out, what if the light changes, what if that child comes across the street,” said Walt Patterson.

Dallas Vaughan is taking the course although he doesn’t have a motorcycle yet.

“Taking the course honestly safety, I have buddies that got into accidents before and I don’t want to be one of those,” said Vaughan.

Private First Class Vaughan said he wants to avoid being in a crash.

“I honestly say wear the proper gear, because I’ve seen buddies get messed up, and I’ve seen buddies walk away from things they shouldn’t have walked away from,” said Vaughan.

It is not illegal to not wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle in Oklahoma, but it is highly suggested. On Fort Sill, it is mandatory to wear a helmet.

“Riding a motorcycle is about 90% mental, so it’ll probably be a good idea that you wore a helmet, to protect the main part of riding a motorcycle,” said Patterson.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.