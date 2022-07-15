State Assisted Search for Margie Pickens to Continue

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for a missing elderly woman continues in Duncan this weekend.

Margie Pickens was reported missing back in June and a silver alert was sent out, prompting a now month long search for the missing 84-year-old.

It was shortly after a volunteer search got underway that Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue got involved.

Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue says they plan to continue and expand their search for Pickens.

“We’re going to search roadsides and ditches. We’re gonna look under bridges. We know her psychopathology is that she thought people were chasing her or after her,” said Brian Smith, the State Search Coordinator for OKC Metro Search and Rescue.

Smith says she sent a text to her landlord before she went missing, revealing she believed the C-I-A was after her and wanted to flee East of Duncan.

This weekend, they will be looking for any new clues to her whereabouts.

“Like we know that she carried a big black suitcase around with her everywhere she went so maybe you know if we can find that suitcase. She also carried a big black satchel,” said Smith.

OKC Metro Search and rescue will be in Duncan searching tomorrow... and they’re asking for the publics help on Sunday.

Anyone who wants to help search can meet at the Holiday Inn in Duncan.

To avoid the heat of the day, they will begin searching Sunday at 7 in the morning until noon and again at 4 in the afternoon until dark.

Duncan PD is asking people to continue to check storm shelters, sheds, and garages for any sign of Pickens.

