United Way of SWOK searches for Blue Tie Gala sponsors

Preparations for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s 5th Annual Blue Tie Gala are currently...
Preparations for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s 5th Annual Blue Tie Gala are currently underway, but officials are still searching for few more sponsors.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Preparations for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s 5th Annual Blue Tie Gala are currently underway, but officials are still searching for few more sponsors.

The event will take place on Friday, September 9, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton.

“Wanderlust” is the theme for this year’s event, which will feature entertainment by the “Royal Dukes Band.”

It will also feature both a silent and live auction, benefiting 23 local programs for those in need.

Tickets for the event are $75, and sponsorship packages range from $500 to $3,000.

For more information, click here.

