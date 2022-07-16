4-year-old’s body recovered from Arkansas River in Tulsa Co.

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was swept away from his family in the Arkansas River in northeastern Oklahoma.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s father reported that the child and his brother were playing in the water while the father was riding a four-wheeler at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night.

The father saw the boys moving deeper into the water and rushed to save them.

He managed to rescue the older brother but watched the four-year-old get swept away by the river.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered the boy’s body Saturday after searching the river for hours, using a drone and the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter Friday night.

The boy was not using a flotation device, according to the OHP report. OHP is investigating the child’s death.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.