Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

4-year-old’s body recovered from Arkansas River in Tulsa Co.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s father reported that the...
In a Facebook post, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s father reported that the child and his brother were playing in the water while the father was riding a four-wheeler at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night.((Source: Stock Image/ Pexels))
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was swept away from his family in the Arkansas River in northeastern Oklahoma.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s father reported that the child and his brother were playing in the water while the father was riding a four-wheeler at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night.

The father saw the boys moving deeper into the water and rushed to save them.

He managed to rescue the older brother but watched the four-year-old get swept away by the river.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered the boy’s body Saturday after searching the river for hours, using a drone and the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter Friday night.

The boy was not using a flotation device, according to the OHP report. OHP is investigating the child’s death.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual...
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual disability is officially open
A structure west of Geronimo was destroyed, after firefighters say a grassfire engulfed an...
Structure burns down during fire in southwest Comanche County
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm is taking a little break, to welcome a new member...
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm takes leave to welcome new baby!

Latest News

The Lawton Council of the Blind is training Lawton Area Transit System drivers to offer better...
LATS, Lawton Council of the Blind partner for special needs training for drivers
It started around 11:30 a.m. and has burned several hundred acres.
Crews battling large fire near Cement
The Kiowa Tribe welcomed new leadership on Friday, with a swearing-in ceremony for the new...
Kiowa Tribe swears in new leadership
Boots and Badges Blood Drive
Boots and Badges Blood Drive