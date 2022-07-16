7News First Alert Forecast: Dry and hot, slight rain chances for Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Today we will continue our streak of triple digits. Highs will exceed the 100 degree mark again this weekend. It will start out humid today but dew points will be lower today in the 50s which will keep feels-like temperatures close to the high temp. It will still feel scorching hot today so remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade! Skies will mostly sunny today with winds from the south about 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday a weak front will roll through in the afternoon and evening which will bring a slight chance of rain for north counties along I-40 and I-44. If you are lucky enough to get rain tomorrow evening temperatures could cool off in the 80s. Overall this front won’t cool us off, temperatures will actually get warmer because the front will act as a compressor in the atmosphere making temperatures rise. Winds will be from the south and then switch from the north in the evening at about 10 to 15 mph.

Starting the workweek temperatures still be hot! temperatures will be above 100 degrees across Texoma. We stay dry and sunny for the first half of the week. Continue to find ways to beat the heat! Temperatures will get even worse Tuesday and Wednesday with highs as high as 110 degrees for some places. Another weak front will come through bringing slight rain chances in the morning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately most places will continue to remain dry.

Stay hydrated and stay cool! Find ways to beat the heat!

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

