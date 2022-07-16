Expert Connections
7News First Alert Forecast: Hotter temperatures coming, rain chances tomorrow

By Christine Gormley
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight temperatures will slowly cool off to lows in the mid to upper 70s (mostly upper). Triple digits will linger into the evening until cooling to the upper 90s by sunset. Winds will be light from the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Tonight skies will be Partly cloudy to mostly clear.

A weak front will start to make it’s way into Texas and Oklahoma panhandle overnight and some isolated showers are possible for counties along I-40 early in the morning before sunrise. Most places will stay dry and most of the rain chances will be for the evening and overnight hours. Most of the rain with this system will be toward eastern Oklahoma but there is still a chance for eastern counties to see some sort of rain tomorrow evening. If you are one of the few that will see rain temperatures will also drop. There is a low chance for thunderstorms to fire up as this system moves through in the evening.

Sunday’s highs will be above 105 degrees for most of Texoma. There is a good chance heat advisories will go into affect as we wrap up the weekend. Winds will continue to be light tomorrow at about 5 to 10 mph. Winds will start from the south and then switch from the north as the weak front moves through.

Temperatures are expected to stay extremely hot going into the work week with highs at or above 105 for the entire week. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll see the hottest temperatures with the high in Lawton on Tuesday at 110! Winds are expected to stay light from the south and southwest at about 5 to 15 mph until Wednesday. Wednesday we’ll see more clouds but still some sunshine. Winds will be light but from the northeast. Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday morning as another weak front moves through. This will be mainly for northern parts of Texoma. These low end rain chances in the morning will continue for Thursday and Friday mornings. Skies will be mostly sunny through the second half of the week and most places will remain dry.

These are dangerous temperatures ahead this week and there’s no end in sight! Remember heat safety, stay hydrated and limit time out in the heat if you can.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

