LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Boots and Badges blood drive is on July, 16 at the McMahon Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood drive is a friendly competition between our police officers and firefighters in Comanche County and it is all for a good cause.

How it works is when you arrive to donate blood your donation goes to either the fire department or the police department, whichever you choose. Several agencies will be there in hopes to gain more blood donors for the community.

The Lawton Police and Fire departments said this year is a little different because all of Comanche county’s agencies will be there and the winners also get something special.

“The awesome thing about this year is that there actually going to go towards our non-profits that are very near and dear to both of our hearts. For me, for the fire department, it’s going to be for the MDA fill the boot,” said Anthony Garibay. “And for the police department whenever we do win that will go to a donation that the Chief designates,” said Andrew Grubbs.

There will also be a bounce house for kids, free food, and a dunk tank where you can take a shot at dunking city leaders.

