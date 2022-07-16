Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Boots and Badges Blood Drive

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Boots and Badges blood drive is on July, 16 at the McMahon Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood drive is a friendly competition between our police officers and firefighters in Comanche County and it is all for a good cause.

How it works is when you arrive to donate blood your donation goes to either the fire department or the police department, whichever you choose. Several agencies will be there in hopes to gain more blood donors for the community.

The Lawton Police and Fire departments said this year is a little different because all of Comanche county’s agencies will be there and the winners also get something special.

“The awesome thing about this year is that there actually going to go towards our non-profits that are very near and dear to both of our hearts. For me, for the fire department, it’s going to be for the MDA fill the boot,” said Anthony Garibay. “And for the police department whenever we do win that will go to a donation that the Chief designates,” said Andrew Grubbs.

There will also be a bounce house for kids, free food, and a dunk tank where you can take a shot at dunking city leaders.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
A structure west of Geronimo was destroyed, after firefighters say a grassfire engulfed an...
Structure burns down during fire in southwest Comanche County
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm is taking a little break, to welcome a new member...
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm takes leave to welcome new baby!
New details on the Comanche County Assessor’s clerical error, which is costing communities...
Cache Superintendent releases statement, following complaints from district residents

Latest News

Boots and Badges Blood Drive
Boots & Badges Blood Drive
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual...
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual disability is officially open
Margie was reported missing back in June and a silver alert was sent out... prompting a now...
State Assisted Search for Margie Pickens to Continue
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Electric bills will continue to climb as the dangerous heat sticks around