Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Crews battling large fire near Cement

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of fire departments from southwest Oklahoma are battling a large fire, just south of Cement.

It started around 11:30 a.m. and has burned several hundred acres.

Fire crews are having trouble getting to the fire because it’s in a heavily wooded area.

New Hope Fire Department lost a truck to the blaze. Our 7News team is providing updates on Facebook and will continue to until the fire is out.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual...
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual disability is officially open
A structure west of Geronimo was destroyed, after firefighters say a grassfire engulfed an...
Structure burns down during fire in southwest Comanche County
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm is taking a little break, to welcome a new member...
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm takes leave to welcome new baby!

Latest News

An 18-year-old man drowned in Butler County on Saturday around 5 p.m..
4-year-old’s body recovered from Arkansas River in Tulsa Co.
The Lawton Council of the Blind is training Lawton Area Transit System drivers to offer better...
LATS, Lawton Council of the Blind partner for special needs training for drivers
The Kiowa Tribe welcomed new leadership on Friday, with a swearing-in ceremony for the new...
Kiowa Tribe swears in new leadership
Boots and Badges Blood Drive
Boots and Badges Blood Drive