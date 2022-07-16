Crews battling large fire near Cement

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of fire departments from southwest Oklahoma are battling a large fire, just south of Cement.

It started around 11:30 a.m. and has burned several hundred acres.

Fire crews are having trouble getting to the fire because it’s in a heavily wooded area.

New Hope Fire Department lost a truck to the blaze. Our 7News team is providing updates on Facebook and will continue to until the fire is out.

