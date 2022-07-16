Kiowa Tribe swears in new leadership

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Tribe welcomed new leadership on Friday, with a swearing-in ceremony for the new chairman, vice chairman and legislators.

Chief Justice Kirke Kickingbird presided over the ceremony in which Lawrence Spottedbird and Jacob Tsotigh took an oath as the new chairman and vice chairmain, respectively. About 500 people showed up to watch.

Spottedbird has a 10-year vision to build and establish the tribe’s economy through the creation of Kiowa Incorporated. He also has plans for a program that would support human development through the Kiowa tribal empowerment center to nurture tribal members through career and business development.

“I will be speaking for the Kiowa Tribe at every opportunity,” Spottedbird said. “Taking care of our people. That’s our priority and mission.”

Timothy Satepauhoodle, Medicine Bluff representative and Alana Quetone, representing Jimmy Creek were also sworn in as District 3 and 4 Legislators.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.