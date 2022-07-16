LATS, Lawton Council of the Blind partner for special needs training for drivers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Council of the Blind is training Lawton Area Transit System drivers to offer better assistance to those who are disabled.

LATS partnered with the group for a training this morning, teaching drivers to assist the visually impaired.

To give drivers an idea of what it’s like to board a vehicle with impaired vision, trainees wore blindfolds or distorted goggles and tried to board busses using a cane.

“They pull up and we can hear the bus, but we don’t know where the door to the bus is or where the driver is and so it’s important for them to understand where we are coming from so they know how to assist us,” said Lawton Council for the Blind member Dana Young.

Drivers will use their experience with the goggles to improve how they guide others in the future.

This is the first time the training has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

