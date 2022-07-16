Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LATS, Lawton Council of the Blind partner for special needs training for drivers

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Council of the Blind is training Lawton Area Transit System drivers to offer better assistance to those who are disabled.

LATS partnered with the group for a training this morning, teaching drivers to assist the visually impaired.

To give drivers an idea of what it’s like to board a vehicle with impaired vision, trainees wore blindfolds or distorted goggles and tried to board busses using a cane.

“They pull up and we can hear the bus, but we don’t know where the door to the bus is or where the driver is and so it’s important for them to understand where we are coming from so they know how to assist us,” said Lawton Council for the Blind member Dana Young.

Drivers will use their experience with the goggles to improve how they guide others in the future.

This is the first time the training has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
In the last 24 hours, 7News learned that the CPS School Board met on Monday evening, the day...
‘A slap in the face’: Community reacts to Comanche Co. Assessor mistake
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual...
Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual disability is officially open
A structure west of Geronimo was destroyed, after firefighters say a grassfire engulfed an...
Structure burns down during fire in southwest Comanche County
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm is taking a little break, to welcome a new member...
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm takes leave to welcome new baby!

Latest News

An 18-year-old man drowned in Butler County on Saturday around 5 p.m..
4-year-old’s body recovered from Arkansas River in Tulsa Co.
It started around 11:30 a.m. and has burned several hundred acres.
Crews battling large fire near Cement
The Kiowa Tribe welcomed new leadership on Friday, with a swearing-in ceremony for the new...
Kiowa Tribe swears in new leadership
Boots and Badges Blood Drive
Boots and Badges Blood Drive