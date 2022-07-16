Southwest Oklahoma’s first and only Intermediate Care Facility for adults with an intellectual disability is officially open

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s called Parker Place Home.

Sue Wigington a retired teacher had this vision for a decade, and today her family made her dream come to life. Wigington daughter’s started working on opening the facility two years and ran into a lot of obstacles, but she said today it made it all worth it.

This facility is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The goal for residents is to reach optimal levels of physical, intellectual, social, and vocational function.

Matthew Scott is one of the residents. His parents said they’ve been looking for a facility for their son that is closer to them and gives top-notch care.

“He’s becoming more independent since being here away from us his parents. He’s also exercising more and expressing more love for friendships and developing those. And we’re are so excited that he is here and he loves it and we do also,” said Melody Scott.

Mathew’s parents said he is not a hugger and he gave the staff their first hug yesterday.

Heather Clements, Sue Wigington’s daughter, is the administrator and co-founder of Parker place. She said her mother saw there was a need for a facility like this in Southwest Oklahoma and in 2019 Clements started training to become a long-term care administrator.

“I just wish my mom could be here, she passed about a year ago and she would just be thrilled to see this come to fruition, and so I know she’s here with us in spirit and we wanted to dedicate this first home to her,” said Clements.

Clements said their main idea of how they function in the facility is to be like a family.

“So we created a very home-like environment. And like in a home everyone has a schedule, it doesn’t have to be exactly the same as everyone else schedule. But we really have adjusted to a schedule, everyone has responsibilities. And then there is a lot of time for fun, games, and activities as well,” said Clements.

Clements said Parker’s Place’s long-term goal is to fill all 16 rooms and to build two more homes identical to this one and also fill those rooms.

