7News First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Temperatures will be warmer today with highs throughout the area expected to exceed the 105 degree mark. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as we get into the afternoon. Winds will be light from the south 5 t o10 mph, later tonight winds will come from the north and be light. A weak front is expected to arrive this evening but it won’t do much. Temperatures are still going to be hot as we go throughout the evening.

Today we will be under a heat advisory that will go into effect this afternoon for several counties throughout the area.

There is a low end chance of rain for eastern counties this evening but recent data has shown less rain than yesterday. Most places will stay dry because there won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere to allow for convection.

Temperatures will stay scorching hot as we go into the workweek and heat alerts are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday many counties will be under and excessive heat warning by the afternoon and highs could reach 110 or higher. These are dangerous temperatures and should be taken seriously. Stay indoors as much as possible on Tuesday or participate in an activity that keeps you cool. Find ways to stay cool and remember heat safety. Stay hydrated and limit time outside in the heat!

We’re staying dry for most people all week long but there is a low chance of rain Wednesday through Friday of this week. Thursday has the best chance of rain morning and afternoon and everyone could see rain at some point. It is still a few days out so coverage may change before then. Wednesday and Friday rain is more likely in the morning. Temperatures will still be extremely hot as we wrap up the week.

There is no relief in sight from these temperatures! The good news is that dew points are expected to stay in the 50s and lower 60s throughout the day which will keep the outside air feeling close to the actual air temperature. This is a comfortable to mildly humid category. With the dry ground there is also an enhanced risk for fires. Be careful if you are burning and remember any burn bans in your area.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

