7News First Alert Forecast: Even hotter and more dangerous temperatures on the way

By Christine Gormley
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Today we broke a record high here in Lawton of 110 degrees! This record was set back in 2006. Temperatures are going to stay hot as we go through the evening. Temperatures are expected to still be in the triple digits until sunset when temps will be down in the upper 90s. Skies will be mostly clear as clouds will be starting to move out as the front moves through. A weak front is making its through Oklahoma and Texas but unfortunately the only effects it will have is change in wind direction.

Temperatures will continue to be in the 90s as we go throughout the overnight hours dropping into the 80s and upper 70s by early Monday morning. There is a slight chance of rain for for eastern counties later this evening after sunset but most places will stay dry.

First Alert Weather Days has been issued for Monday and Tuesday of this week due to the dangerous heat we are expecting. Right now most counties in Texoma ( except for far western counties in northwest Texas) will be under an Excessive Heat Warning Monday starting at 1 pm and going to 9 pm and Tuesday noon through 9 pm. Day time highs could be up to 116 degrees for some people and heat index values as high as 112 degrees.

Limit time outdoors, stay hydrated and check on relatives and neighbors. Find ways to stay cool and safe!

Monday highs will be above the 105 degree mark for Texoma. Dew points are also expected to be very dry in the afternoons so fire weather conditions will be elevated this week.

Tuesday we’ll see temperatures we’ll have temperatures higher than we’ve seen in years. Highs could be 116 degrees for some places in northwest Texas. Winds will start to pick up Tuesday from the south and southwest from about 10 to 15 mph ahead of another front that is expected to arrive Wednesday morning.

Wednesday the front will not cool temperatures off much for our area but it will bring more chances for rain. Counites in southwest Oklahoma have a better chance Wednesday morning and then overnight Wednesday into Thursday southern counties will see a chance. This coverage still looks to be more widespread but watch for updates as this could change in the next couple of days.

Stay safe in the heat, keep pets indoors for the next couple of days, never leave children or animals in a closed vehicle unattended.

Have a good night and stay cool! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

