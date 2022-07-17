Expert Connections
Lions Club member honored for 40 years of service

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lions Club member is being honored for 40 years of service to the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

Paul McCarthy was presented with the 40 year monarch chevron to wear on his vest and a plaque recognizing his time as a Lions Club member.

During his 40 years, McCarthy has served in every club office and was elected president multiple times.

He said the real reason he chose to stay in the club for so many years is the people.

”It’s a great honor and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I can’t think of anything we did or didn’t do that. Well, I really like being in the Lions Club,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy is also the club’s longest standing member.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

