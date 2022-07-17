Search for missing Duncan woman continues over the weekend

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An elderly woman from Duncan is still missing more than two weeks after her disappearance.

The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continued near Irving School Saturday. Pickens has been missing for more than 17 days, but the volunteers looking for her refuse to rest.

“If someone thought they saw her and called her name she might try to run and hide. She might be thinking that person is after her or intends to do her harm,” said Oklahoma City Search and Rescue State Search Coordinator Brian Smith.

Pickens went missing after she fled east of Duncan. She expressed a belief that CIA agents were after her just before she went missing.

Now, as search parties look for the woman, they’re covering every inch of Duncan.

“We’ll be able to look at a map and see everything that has been searched and that helps the law enforcement agencies narrow their focus so they’re not spread out all over the place,” Smith said.

Oklahoma City Search and Rescue has been organizing volunteers and guiding tracking dogs through potential locations for weeks. They work by prioritizing areas Pickens frequented. Hiding spots like abandoned buildings or storm shelters are key areas to search.

Despite their efforts, Pickens is no closer to being found.

The group has decided this will be their final weekend looking for Pickens, but before they leave, they are training locals to continue the search.

“Volunteer responders can do the same thing that we’re doing. It’s not rocket science, but there is a method to it,” Smith said.

Volunteers met at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn hotel in Duncan to plan their Sunday morning search so they can eliminate as many areas as possible before the Search and Rescue team leaves.

The search for Pickens will kick off at 7 a.m. Sunday from the hotel.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.