7News First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days Issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! As we all know it’s been hot and it’ll stay hot as we approach sunset time. Skies will mostly sunny with light winds from the northeast 5 to 15 mph. Excessive Heat Warnings are still out for most counties in Texoma until 9PM tonight.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures dangerously hot conditions are expected. Some areas could each 116 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Highs will range from 110-116 degrees F. Factor in slightly humidity and we’ll feel even hotter. Take heat safety precautions, stay cool, drink plenty of water and replenish electrolytes. Try not to spend a lot of time outside for the next couple of days. If you have to be outside to mow the lawn or do other outside activities do so early in the morning before it starts to get hot. Be mindful of pets and children spending time outside.

Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. An excessive heat warning will be in place tomorrow starting at noon.

Wednesday will be cooler but still hot. Highs on Wednesday will range from 105-110 degrees. Heat indices could be as high as 112° for some locations. Partly cloudy skies with south to north winds at 10 to 20mph.

A weak front will start to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will not cool things off much but it will bring a chance of rain for some but not all. Better chance will be for counties north of the Red River.

Another chance is expected Thursday morning and again Friday morning. Don’t get your hopes up too much as many are expected to stay dry. The “coolest” day will be Friday at 103°. The end of the week and through the weekend is still looking to range from 105-108°.

The lack of moisture at the surface will keep pop up showers and storms from convection in the afternoons. Dry surface conditions are increasing fire danger making any flame more dangerous. Be mindful of any burn bans in your area.

Have a good night and stay cool! - Christine Gormley & LW

