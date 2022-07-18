7News First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Days today and tomorrow due to near-record heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! During my time here as a meteorologist in Texoma, I have experienced many First Alert Weather Days, most of those being issued due to potential outbreaks of severe storms and with the rest coming from the onset of winter weather. Last summer was very mild in terms of temperatures so I’ve never experienced one due to heat, but this summer is a completely different story. Because of that, First Alert Weather Days are in effect for today and tomorrow as daytime highs will reach up to 112° with heat indices reaching up to 117°.

Over the next couple days, heat alerts will be in effect across all counties in Texoma, with most being under an excessive heat warning today and tomorrow. Heat warnings will last from 1 PM - 9 PM for Monday and from Noon - 9 PM for Tuesday. Anything you can do to avoid being outside will be paramount to help survive this week. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Stay out of the sun in either indoors with the A.C. running, or if you have to be outdoors, use the shade as much as possible. Make sure to check on relatives and neighbors, and limit time outside with children and pets by keeping them inside if possible. For pets especially, avoid walking your dogs on sidewalks or anything concrete as the hot surfaces can hurt their paws. And as always, never leave children or pets in cars unattended.

Tons of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures will get above 105° with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. We are still expected to be in the triple digits through the early evening until sunset.

Tomorrow a weak cold front will begin moving south across the central and southern plains. Pre-frontal warming ahead of this front, combined with winds shifting out of the southwest at 10-15 mph will be the main reasons for why it will be so hot on Tuesday. Nearly everyone will exceed 110° in the afternoon tomorrow with heat index values above 115°. The southwesterly winds will also bring drier air into our area, leading to the return of near-critical fire weather conditions.

While the front is expected to pass through heading into Wednesday, temperatures will not be affected very much, still staying above 105° through midweek with partly cloudy skies. That being said, limited chances for rain will arrive with the front on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Not everyone will see precipitation, as coverage will be very hit/miss with isolated showers and storms. Southwest Oklahoma has the best chance, albeit low, to see rain on Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday, while North Texas will see the best chance Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

This dangerous heat wave doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon with afternoon highs in the triple digits expected over the next 10 days. Our current stretch of consecutive days above 100 degrees is currently sitting at 17 days, going back to July 1st. If our trend of consecutive days above 100° continues through the end of the month here in Lawton, this will be the second longest consecutive stretch of 100 degree days on record. The longest stretch of consecutive days above 100° here in Lawton is 50 days, set back in 2011.

