Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus’ Thunder basketball court vandalized, police investigating

Police say the court was spray-painted some time Sunday night or early Monday morning.
Police say the court was spray-painted some time Sunday night or early Monday morning.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Haley Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating vandalism at the city’s Thunder Basketball Court.

Police say the court was spray-painted some time Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Crews spent much of the day working to remove the vandalism -- and police are now asking for help identifying the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Altus police or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers.

All tips can remain anonymous, and are eligible for a cash reward if they lead to an arrest.

City officials announced today they were rescheduling Tuesday’s planned re-opening for a later date. They said the reason for the decision was because of tomorrow’s predicted dangerously high temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continued near Irving School Saturday.
Search for missing Duncan woman continues over the weekend
An 18-year-old man drowned in Butler County on Saturday around 5 p.m..
4-year-old’s body recovered from Arkansas River in Tulsa Co.
The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

Latest News

People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
The advisory covers Southwest Power Pool’s entire 14-state coverage area.
Duncan Power asking customers to conserve energy through Wednesday
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Days today and tomorrow due to near-record heat
OKC Metro’s SAR team is leaving Duncan, but some Duncan residents refuse to rest in the search...
OKC Search & Rescue teaches Duncan residents to continue search for missing woman