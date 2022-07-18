Altus’ Thunder basketball court vandalized, police investigating

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating vandalism at the city’s Thunder Basketball Court.

Police say the court was spray-painted some time Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Crews spent much of the day working to remove the vandalism -- and police are now asking for help identifying the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Altus police or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers.

All tips can remain anonymous, and are eligible for a cash reward if they lead to an arrest.

City officials announced today they were rescheduling Tuesday’s planned re-opening for a later date. They said the reason for the decision was because of tomorrow’s predicted dangerously high temperatures.

