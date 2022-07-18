City of Lawton and LPS land swap

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools are finalizing an agreement to swap land.

Under the agreement, LPS would give the city four parks that they own in exchange for four parks that the city owns.

Superintendent Kevin Hime said a lot of their land was located near a park instead of a school, and LPS was responsible for the upkeep.

He said the swap will help save both of them time and money.

“By trading now it’s going to lower the maintenance cost for both groups because you already have a mower there and reduce the number of hours we are basically loading mowers on trailers or dragging them across town to mow something,” said Hime.

He said they carefully considered what land to swap.

“And so we put a lot of time and effort into making sure that we gave them properties that we would never be able to build a school on because they weren’t large enough,” he said.

Hime says LPS decided on properties located adjacent to Willow Creek Park, Lee West Park, Gray-Warr Park, and MacArthur Park.

In exchange the city of Lawton gave them Allan-A Dale Park, Grandview Park, Almor West Park, and Woodland Hills park.

One example he provides is the softball field at Eisenhower that was owned by the City of Lawton, now they will be able to provide some much needed upgrades.

“By owning it now we will be able to make some improvements and upgrade that softball field so we can have a higher quality facility for our student athletes at Lawton Eisenhower,” said Hime.

