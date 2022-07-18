Comanche Co. commissioners adjust ambulance coverage areas for county residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners have adjusted the county’s ambulance response map -- now that Kirk’s EMS has moved into the Egin area.

Kirks’ new response area will cover everything east of Highway 58 within Comanche County limits -- and Comanche County Memorial EMS covers everyhing west of the highway.

Carnegie EMS and Apache EMS both have small areas of coverage in the northern part of Comanche County, nearest those respective towns.

Kirk’s and CCMH will continue to alternate calls within Lawton city limits.

