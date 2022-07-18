Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears

They are planning to keep the station open until dark on Tuesday, it will not be for overnight...
They are planning to keep the station open until dark on Tuesday, it will not be for overnight use.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in Lawton on Tuesday for those who need assistance beating the heat.

The cooling station will be located at the First Baptist Church in Lawton at 5th and A Ave. starting at 10 a.m.

They are planning to keep the station open until dark on Tuesday, it will not be for overnight use.

Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are partnering to get the facility opened for those in need.

We will continue to keep you updated if more stations open up around Southwest Oklahoma.

Article was updated to correct the time from p.m. to a.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continued near Irving School Saturday.
Search for missing Duncan woman continues over the weekend
An 18-year-old man drowned in Butler County on Saturday around 5 p.m..
4-year-old’s body recovered from Arkansas River in Tulsa Co.
The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

Latest News

At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth
Comanche County Commissioners have adjusted the county’s ambulance response map -- now that...
Comanche Co. commissioners adjust ambulance coverage areas for county residents
Telemundo Texoma
Telemundo Texoma, July 18