Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in Lawton on Tuesday for those who need assistance beating the heat.

The cooling station will be located at the First Baptist Church in Lawton at 5th and A Ave. starting at 10 a.m.

They are planning to keep the station open until dark on Tuesday, it will not be for overnight use.

Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are partnering to get the facility opened for those in need.

We will continue to keep you updated if more stations open up around Southwest Oklahoma.

Article was updated to correct the time from p.m. to a.m.

