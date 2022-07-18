Expert Connections
Duncan Power asking customers to conserve energy through Wednesday

The advisory covers Southwest Power Pool’s entire 14-state coverage area.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Power is asking its residents to conserve power over the next few days after their supplier issued a Conservative Operations Advisory.

The advisory covers Southwest Power Pool’s entire 14-state coverage area.

Conservative Operations Advisories do not require the public to conserve energy, but Duncan Power is asking its customers to take steps to help the situation from July 18-20 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Duncan Power is asking customers to set thermostats higher than usual if health permits, don’t use major appliances, turn off lights and appliances you do not need or are not using and keep doors, windows and blinds closed to help keep houses cool.

