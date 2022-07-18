Duncan Power asking customers to conserve energy through Wednesday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Power is asking its residents to conserve power over the next few days after their supplier issued a Conservative Operations Advisory.

The advisory covers Southwest Power Pool’s entire 14-state coverage area.

Conservative Operations Advisories do not require the public to conserve energy, but Duncan Power is asking its customers to take steps to help the situation from July 18-20 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Duncan Power is asking customers to set thermostats higher than usual if health permits, don’t use major appliances, turn off lights and appliances you do not need or are not using and keep doors, windows and blinds closed to help keep houses cool.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.