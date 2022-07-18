Expert Connections
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today outside of Waurika’s Livestock commission company farmers and ranchers were lined up along the highway to sell their cattle, due to this summer’s triple-digit weather.

Though Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers experience a drought every year, they said this year is extreme; with ponds drying up, grass dying and less hay than usual, it’s making a huge impact on their farms.

Triple-digit weather in the summertime in Oklahoma is a usual thing everyone can expect and normally prepare for but Robert Rush, the owner of Double R cattle company in Duncan, said this year is even worse.

“The ponds because we didn’t get the spring rains, so the ponds going into the summer were pretty low, and their basically drying up, you can see the bottoms. The pastures are dried up, the grass is gone and the hay crop this year is basically a fraction of what it normally is so you put that with the heat on top of everything it’s like 1980 and 2011 rolled into one,” said Rush”

“But this year I am cutting, basically cutting the herd in half, to see if that’s going to be enough and if not I’ll have to sell some more,” said Rush.

George Williams, the Waurika Livestock Commission Company owner, said today hasn’t been their longest line.

“About the third week, this is not the biggest week. Last week was bigger, bigger than this week,” said Williams.

Williams said there will always be cattle around but he’s unsure about how the weather will affect ranches next year.

“I don’t know what it’ll be next year we just have to look at it one year at a time,” said Williams.

Waurika’s weekly cattle auction will begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. a hour earlier than normal due to the large amounts of cattle

