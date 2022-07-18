Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt approves OK Air National Guard to help with wildfires

In a tweet Saturday, Stitt said they’ll “provide air support to firefighters on the ground...
In a tweet Saturday, Stitt said they’ll “provide air support to firefighters on the ground dealing with excessive heat from the blaze. Preserving homes and businesses is also a top priority.”(kswo)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt approved a request from the Secretary of Agriculture to activate the Oklahoma Air National Guard to assist with wildfires.

In a tweet Saturday, Stitt said they’ll “provide air support to firefighters on the ground dealing with excessive heat from the blaze. Preserving homes and businesses is also a top priority.”

The National Guard has already been helping with a massive wildfire in Blaine County that’s burned more than 8000 acres.

Black Hawk and Lakota helicopters with bucket systems were deployed Saturday to help fight the fire from above.

