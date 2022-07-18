Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth

By Lexie Walker and Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continued near Irving School Saturday.
Search for missing Duncan woman continues over the weekend
An 18-year-old man drowned in Butler County on Saturday around 5 p.m..
4-year-old’s body recovered from Arkansas River in Tulsa Co.
The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

Latest News

They are planning to keep the station open until dark on Tuesday, it will not be for overnight...
Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth
Comanche County Commissioners have adjusted the county’s ambulance response map -- now that...
Comanche Co. commissioners adjust ambulance coverage areas for county residents
Telemundo Texoma
Telemundo Texoma, July 18