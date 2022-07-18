Lawton first responders support Oklahoma Blood Institute at Boots and Badges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire and Police Departments engaged in some friendly competition at Boots and Badges Saturday, in support of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“Our blood supply is always in short supply so it’s a lot of fun anytime we can get together with our police department and have a boots and badges blood drive,” said Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams.

The event pitted the fire and police departments against each other in a little friendly competition.

“It’s more of just a brotherly comradery,” said Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs. “At the end of the day, we just like to do stuff that we can do together and we can help do things for our community such as this blood drive.”

Each donor cast their vote for either the firemen or the policemen.

Above all, the event was a way to give back to the community and to a good cause.

“As firefighters, we’re giving people. This is another way where we’re not having to risk our lives to help people” Williams said.

The event featured a bounce house, free food, lots of fire trucks and police vehicles, and possibly the most popular attraction, the dunk tank.

Donors came out well into the afternoon to give blood and take part in the fun.

“We wanted to just provide something for our community,” Grubbs said. “We want people to come out and have a good time and have some free food, but ultimately just be that donor to help somebody out.”

All blood donated at Saturday’s event will go on the shelf for future use through the Oklahoma Blood institute.

