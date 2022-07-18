OKC Search & Rescue teaches Duncan residents to continue search for missing woman

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue is concluding their search for a missing Duncan woman this weekend.

Before the professionals go, they’re training citizens how to look for 84-year-old Margie Pickens who went missing over a month ago.

OKC Metro’s SAR team is leaving Duncan, but some Duncan residents refuse to rest.

“We will search to no end,” said volunteer Kathy Bingham. “We will not leave any stone unturned.”

Now there is going to be a local certified search and rescue team in Duncan.

“Until we get some sort of confirmation, some how, some way, the team we’re putting together here -- we’re not going to let this go,” Bingham said.

Bingham and some other Duncan residents are teaming up with Tracy Gann, who organized the original volunteer search party for Pickens late last month.

In light of this case, they saw a need in their community.

“We’re going to be CPR trained, wilderness trained, FEMA, all of that,” Gann said. “That will give us an advance to get out and start searching immediately versus having to wait any length of time.”

According to State Search Coordinator Brian Smith, that need is essential.

“The police department in Duncan, or any other small, rural community can’t take five officers off the street to go search for one person,” Smith said.

Bingham and Gann want to prevent something like this from happening again.

“When tragedy strikes, like this situation, it was two weeks before the team was even called out,” Bingham said.

They also want answers for Pickens’ family.

“For the family’s sake I would hope and pray that we find her and they’re able to put something at rest at least knowing one way or the other where she is,” Gann said.

After she has been missing for so long, many are starting to seek closure.

“If she is deceased, get her home, get her a final resting place so her family members can come visit her,” Smith said.

She’s known to wear winter clothes and believed to have fled east of Duncan based on recovered text messages. If you see Pickens or have any information you are urged to call 911.

