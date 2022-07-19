Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

4 killed after 2 small planes crash mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport

Four people died after the planes collided.
By Cody Lee, Elaine Emerson, Maddie White, Drew Andre and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – Four people were killed Sunday afternoon after two planes crashed into each other at North Las Vegas Airport.

According to KVVU, the single-engine planes crashed mid-air during landing above the airport and landed in different areas – one upside down on a runway and the other in flames near an airport fence.

According to registration information with the Federal Aviation Administration, one plane, a Cessna 172, was registered to Binner Enterprises.

Matthew Binner is the president of the flight school Airwork Las Vegas. Its website shows it offers that make and model plane to rent.

“[Sunday] was a very sad day for the Airwork family,” Binner wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us yesterday and today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in yesterday’s terrible accident. This world lost some great people and aviators.”

Binner noted that they are cooperating with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation.

The second plane was a Piper PA 46-350P registered to Gold Aero Aviation LLC. The company, though out of Florida, appears to have a Las Vegas mailing address.

The administration categorized the collision as an accident. The NTSB is still investigating what led to the crash.

Four people were killed after two planes collided Sunday afternoon at North Las Vegas Airport.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in...
Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Police say the court was spray-painted some time Sunday night or early Monday morning.
Altus’ Thunder basketball court vandalized, police investigating
The advisory covers Southwest Power Pool’s entire 14-state coverage area.
Duncan Power asking customers to conserve energy through Wednesday

Latest News

Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human...
Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before White House visit
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration