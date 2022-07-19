7News First Alert Weather: Hottest day in decades with potential record-breaking temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect again today for what is going to be potentially the hottest day since before the turn of the millennium here in Lawton. Highs today are expected to reach 114°, with feels-like temps up to 118°! To put this day in perspective, there are only three days in recorded history here in Lawton that have reached or gone above 114°. Those days are: 6/28/1994, 8/11/1936, and 7/19/1936 (exactly 86 years ago on this day!). August 11, 1936 holds the record for the hottest day ever recorded in Lawton, reaching 115°. Not even 2011 and 1980 can hold those kinds of accolades, despite how brutal those summers were.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for nearly all counties across Texoma today due to the extremely hot temperatures and heat indices. Anything you can do to stay out of the heat and indoors with A.C. is paramount to your survival and the survival of others. If you have to be outside, stay hydrated by drinking tons of water and stay in the shade as much as possible. Even with clouds building in to become partly/mostly cloudy this afternoon, heat is still going to be a present danger due to pre-frontal warming. A weak cold front will being moving across areas of Oklahoma today, allowing for enough lift that could lead to a few hit/miss showers and storms across portions of Southwest Oklahoma later this afternoon and evening. Most won’t see any precipitation however as conditions will be very dry across most of our viewing area. Red Flag Warnings are in affect for counties in SW Oklahoma west of I-44, including Comanche county, due to a near-critical fire weather danger. Preventing the creation and spread of grass fires is a high priority today along with the heat, not only due to the conditions in place, but to also keep our first responders from being outside in the dangerously high temperatures. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few isolated rain showers heading into early Wednesday morning. Winds will be out southwest at 5-10 mph with overnight lows in the mid/upper 70s. The weak front will begin moving south across Texoma heading overnight into the day on Wednesday, which will being a trend of slightly cooler temperatures through the rest of the week, despite still being in the triple digits.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect across the region again tomorrow as temperatures will reach 110°. Partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies will stick around, but that won’t deter from the dangerous and record-breaking heat that will once again be present. Rain chances will return tomorrow afternoon and evening with isolated-to-scattered showers and storms as the cold front moves south across Texoma. While coverage will be widely scattered with most missing out on any meaningful rainfall, coverage will be the highest in eastern and southern counties. A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. Winds will shift out of the south to out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be the coolest days this week, but will only get as low as 104° to end off the week. Very limited rain chances are possible on both days with some lingering showers and storms due to lack of moisture and dry conditions at the surface.

