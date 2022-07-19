Expert Connections
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave

Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a spellbinding musical and visual performance from groups hoping to compete in the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis this August.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a spellbinding musical and visual performance from groups hoping to compete in the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis this August.

Due to on going high temperatures across the area, officials announced DCI: Lawton will now begin at 8:20 p.m., instead of 7:30 p.m.

During the performance, seven drum corps from across the nation will face off, as part of the Drum Corps International’s 50th anniversary season.

Performers include the Guardians from Dallas/Ft. Worth; Music City from Nashville; Genesis from Austin; Troopers from Casper, Wyoming; Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, California; The Academy from Tempe; and Mandarins from Sacramento.

