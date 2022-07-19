Expert Connections
Drum Corps International performs at CU stadium

Seven drum corps from across the nation are in Lawton to compete as part of Drum Corps International 50th anniversary season.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Seven drum corps from across the nation are in Lawton to compete as part of Drum Corps International 50th anniversary season.

DCI is the leader in producing events for the world’s most elite marching ensembles for student musicians and performers.

Tonight is their first time performing at Cameron’s Stadium.

The front ensemble instructor for the Sacramento Mandarins said they have been performing across the country for the past 2 weeks.

“It’s fantastic I love being here because we get to perform for audience’s all over the country and get to hopefully inspire the next stage of future marching musicians,” said Lousteau.

He said you can expect to see a spectacular show and compares this to being like the NFL of high school marching bands.

The event starts tonight at 8:20 p.m. tickets will be available for purchase at the stadium gates.

