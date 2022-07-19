Firefighters battle large grassfire near Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled a large grassfire northeast of Duncan and East of Clear Creek, as fire dangers continue to build across Texoma.

We don’t have a lot of details at this time, but we do know the fire was located near the intersection of Lawler and Anderson.

The Marlow and Duncan Fire Department were on scene, along with several other volunteer fire departments.

There is no word on how the fire started, but Duncan Emergency management believes it stared as a grassfire, before winds pushed it into nearby trees.

