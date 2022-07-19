First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Extreme Temperatures | 7/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A First Alert Weather Day continues today and tomorrow as extreme temperatures continue. Some good news is that temperatures will cool off some but we’ll talk about that a bit later. A Red Flag Warning is posted for some counties along and east of I-44 until 10PM tonight. With hot temperatures, low humidity and south winds.. this is contributing to extreme fire behavior. Do your part and follow all burn bans, avoid outdoor burning and report any smoke/ flames. Temperatures for all locations across are at or above 109°. We’ll stay in the triple digits through 8PM tonight and will only drop to near 99° by 10PM. An excessive heat warning remains in place until 9PM tonight as these dangerously hot conditions continue. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses so follow any/all heat safety precautions.

SO FAR-- The record high temperature has been TIED in Lawton and BREAKS the old record in Wichita Falls. Lawton’s record was 114° set in 1936 & Wichita Falls old record was 112° in 2018. Current conditions show 114 and 113 respectively.

Temperatures by morning will fall into the mid 70s with scattered cloud cover for all locations. A heat advisory is in place for Caddo, Jackson, Kiowa, Greer and Harmon counties until 8PM Wednesday night. Daytime highs tomorrow will range from 105-110°. Tomorrow will be the last day of the extreme heat! We’ll see partly cloudy skies with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be as high as the mid 20s.

The threat remains low but some counties (primarily focused towards the southeast) could see a few isolated strong to severe storms. Threats include quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts.

Thursday and Friday will be the “coolest” days of the week. We’re looking at highs at 102° and 104° respectively. Both days will see mostly cloudy skies with south winds at 10 to 15mph.

As the weekend rolls around, moisture will return and so will sunshine resulting in heat index values greater than 110°. Daytime highs for Saturday through Tuesday will range from 103° to 105°.

Stay cool! -LW

