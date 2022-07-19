Expert Connections
Interview: The Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club Chat About Their Upcoming Event

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of collectibles or memorabilia in any fashion, then you won’t want to miss the upcoming Stamp, Coin, Collectibles, and Sports Memorabilia Show being help by the Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club.

Today, 7News spoke with the the Lawton & Fort Sill Stamp Club’s Vice President, Jeanne McKenty, and Event Coordinator, Bink Mooney. The two gave a preview to their upcoming event, discussed their personal stamp and coin collections, the different ways of collecting, and how one might start their own collection.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 9 & 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn near 2 Street. For further inquiries you can contact Bink Mooney at (304) 651- 4896 or at lawtonfortsillstampclub@gmail.com.

