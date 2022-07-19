Expert Connections
Lawton’s First Baptist Church hosts cooling site

Lawton's First Baptist Church is now set up as a cooling site
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cooling station at Lawton First Baptist Church is open to anyone who will be outside today whether that is workers, people without air conditioning or the homeless.

They opened up at 10 a.m. and will remain open until dark.

Clint Langford, the director for Comanche county emergency management, said they wanted to help people.

“This center is opened up for their use where they can come out of those oppressive temperatures and get a little bit of relieve get some water, some nourishment so that really what we were looking for,” said Langford.

Pastor Keahbone, from Lawton First Baptist Church was excited to get involved.

He said the church loves and cares for people on a regular basis.

“We just look for that opportunity, we love our community, we love Lawton, we love our surrounding area and so anytime that we can be mobilized to help we want to. We have a great facilities, great volunteer base, a great location and so to be able to do this is just a great blessing,” said Keahbone.

Pastor Keahbone says there was a time when he needed help so it’s only right to give back.

“Anytime any ministry or organization did something that helped my mom while she was on the streets was a blessing to me and so when I see those opportunities here at the church it just hits home,” he said.

They will reopen tomorrow from 10 a.m. until dark.

