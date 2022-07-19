Life Ready Center hosts Engineering Exploration Summer Camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted an Engineering Exploration Summer Camp, in partnership with OSU and the McMahon Foundation.

The Summer Camp, which is designed for sixth through eight graders, explored the Engineering Design process, Engineering Disciplines, and had the kids complete challenges to promote valuable skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving.

Mary Tran, the teaching manager for the K-12 STEM Initiative, says the skills taught at the camp will help the children set up career options in STEM.

“The skills that we’re building today, the school year, the kids are going to use later on. And that’s going to help them set up for an option and for a career in STEM, more specifically in engineering, if they want to. They don’t have to,” said Tran.

She says that the purpose and goal of the camps is to show children the opportunities they have within STEM and engineering programs.

