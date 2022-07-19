Massive grassfire breaks out near Mangum

MANGUM, Okla. (KSWO) - Fires continue to break out across Texoma, as high temperatures and drought conditions increase fire danger.

Firefighters near Mangum worked to battle a grassfire, which quickly tore through over 100 acres.

The fire broke out near the intersection of East County Road 149 and North County Road 1956.

Ten different fire departments were called to the scene, as the fire continued to spread.

At least one home has been evacuated at this time, but officials expect there could be more evacuations if the fire can not be contained.

At this time, State Highway 34 is blocked off, due to the fire.

Please make sure to check back for updates, as we learn more about this threatening situation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.