Multiple Fire crews called to battle grassfire south of Cache

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a grassfire in western Comanche County, after it spread quickly.

The fire began a little after 2 p.m., about four miles south of Cache near Quanah road and southwest Coombs.

Cache, Indiahoma, Pecan Creek, and Comanche Nation worked together to get the blaze under control.

At this time, officials believe roughly 10 acres were burned, but there is no word on how the fire started.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported and no structures were lost during the blaze.

Crews remained on scene to ensure the fire does not rekindle.

