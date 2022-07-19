Expert Connections
OKC County Health Department to offer free mammogram screenings

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is partnering with OU Health, the Stephenson Cancer Center, and Susan G. Komen, to once again provide free mammogram screenings.

On July 21 and 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., they will offer free mammogram screenings for women over the age of forty.

If any abnormalities are found, diagnostic testing and follow-ups will be offered at no additional cost.

Appointments can be made by calling (405) 419-4232 or (405) 419-4257.

For more information, or to visit the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, click here.

Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
