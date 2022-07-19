Some Across Texoma Could Break Records Tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A strengthening heat dome is parked over the western portion of the United States trapping sinking hot air. There are excessive heat warnings issued for almost the entire state of Oklahoma and north Texas. This heat is not just affecting Texoma as heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are out across the Southwest and Midwest. Temperatures could be as high as 116° in some places in Texoma with heat indices even higher. We have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme temperatures. But the question arrises, will we break records? Let’s find out.

The highest temperature ever in the state of Oklahoma was 120° set back in 1939. The world record was 134° set back in 1913 in California’s Death Valley. Here’s a look at local records.

The hottest ever:

Lawton - 115° in 1936

Duncan - 114° in 1936

Altus - 120° in 1936

Wichita Falls - 117° in 1980

Record high for July 19:

Lawton - 114° in 1936

Duncan - 112° in 1936

Altus - 120° in 1936

Wichita Falls - 112° in 2018

Regardless of what we see over the next few days, take it easy and stay safe. Follow any/all heat safety precautions. Stay cool, drink plenty of water and replenish electrolytes. Try not to spend a lot of time outside for the next couple of days. If you have to be outside to mow the lawn or do other outside activities do so early in the morning before it starts to get hot. Be mindful of pets and children spending time outside.

