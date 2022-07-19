Water Conservation Alert issued in Cotton County Rural Water District 2

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County Rural Water District 2, which also serves part of south central Comanche County, has announced a water conservation alert, due to the increase in drought conditions.

Residents living in the district 2 have been asked to keep from excessively watering their lawns, filling pools and washing cars until further notice.

Cotton County officials said the alert was necessary, due to high temperatures and extremely dry conditions.

Comanche County Rural Water District number-four is also still under a water conservation alert, to see more information, click here.

