7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms today as temperatures rocket back up to near-record numbers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We are waking up to some showers and a couple thunderstorms this Wednesday morning. Very warm feels-like temps in the 80s and low 90s to kick off the day. Another First Alert Weather Day is in effect as high temperatures will be at near-record values yet again, up to 110° with feels-like temps up to 115°! The record high temperature on this day in Lawton is 111° set back in 2018, with the record in Wichita Falls also occurring in 2018 at 112°. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect across Texoma again today, so make sure to drink water to stay hydrated, stay indoors with the A.C. or in the shade as much as possible, and make sure to check up on people who are susceptible to heat-related illness. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Widely isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire up across the region through the afternoon and evening, though precipitation amounts will be very minimal. A few thunderstorms will be possible, mainly for southeastern counties here in Texoma, with marginal strong-to-severe storm threats. Even with the chance for rain, we will still be relatively dry across the area, as elevated fire weather conditions are present again today. Sky coverage will be partly-to-mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with hit/miss rain showers. Temperatures will still be very warm waking up on Thursday in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow will continue to see isolated-to-scattered showers and storms pop-up throughout the morning and afternoon, with the highest coverage being south and east of I-44, as well as south of the Red River. Temperatures will “cool down”, but still remain in the low 100s heading into the weekend. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will continue into the day on Friday, but will be very limited compared to today and tomorrow, clearing out of our viewing area by the end of the day.

This weekend sunny skies return as our cool-off will be short lived, with temperatures rising back up to around the 105 degree mark by the start of early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.