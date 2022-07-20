Cache football and the tough heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association says that if the heat index is at 105 degrees all athletic teams are not allowed to workout or practice outside because of the heat conditions.

Cache High School Athletic Director Lisa O’Kelley and Head Football Coach Faron Griffin have some thoughts about the increasing heat wave across the state.

“It’s hotter than it ever been probably for these young kids so some big precautions need to be taken by us to ensure obviously their safety, but also to let their parents and their kids know we got them. We’re going to take care of them”, says Lisa O’Kelley.

“This is something we have to deal with in Oklahoma each and every year. You know I’ve been coaching for 30 years so it’s something that we continually combated you know. We have guidelines that we follow and we also as coaches kind of use our common sense so that we can keep our athletes safe that’s almost important”, Coach Griffin

O’Kelley wants the student athletes to know that she has their back and knows what needs to be done.

“Well, I think it can crucially affect the athletes if we don’t do what we need to do. Number one we need to help them to know that that we’re going to take care of them so they can give their full effort and we’re going to take care of them”, says O’Kelley.

“So it can unless we help them so we’ve got to provide water continuously, we’ve got to provide confidence, that we’re going to do the best for them we’re not going to let them let them suffer in the heat. Of course athletics comes a little suffering but not it shouldn’t be from this”.

From a coaching perspective Griffin is getting his team prepared for the tough days ahead.

“The acclimation to the heat is what we’re we’re looking and that’s what these three weeks are for is to get these kids acclimated to the heat so that when they put the pads on when football season gets here they’re acclimated to that heat so they’re conditioned to it”, says Coach Griffin.

O’Kelley and all her coaches are on same page using common sense and keeping their athletes hydrated.

“Our sports had gone in different shifts so they’re not long workouts. I know our cross country they start as early as I don’t know 5:30AM and that’s a lot cooler instead that they end before the heat starts. I know that football wise and softball wise I think we’re going in shifts so it’s smaller workouts”, says O’Kelley.

“Plenty of water we continuous water every 10 minutes. I think the football team says they’re taking breaks every 10 minutes from drills so doing some specific things that would ensure that they’re not overheated and that they get continuous water all the time”.

Hopefully the heat will cool down in time for cold friday night lights. Remember to hydrate by drinking a gallon of water a day.

