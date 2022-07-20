Expert Connections
City of Lawton to close intersection for continuing street construction

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, officials with the City of Lawton will close the intersection of 82nd Street and Lee Boulevard, as workers continue improvements on Lee boulevard.

Detour signs will be posted to help residents navigate around the closed intersection, and they expect the work to end by 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

City officials want to remind residents to use caution when going through the area, pay attention to warning signs, and be prepared for the delays.

And, they apologize for any inconvenience caused as they continue to improve the roads here in Lawton.

