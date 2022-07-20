Expert Connections
Duncan extends Energy Conservation Alert

This week's excessive heat has caused the city of Duncan to extend their Energy Conservation Alert through tomorrow at 10 p.m..
This week’s excessive heat has caused the city of Duncan to extend their Energy Conservation Alert through tomorrow at 10 p.m..(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - This week’s excessive heat has caused the city of Duncan to extend their Energy Conservation Alert through tomorrow at 10 p.m..

According to a press release, the power supplier for the Duncan area issued a conservative advisory.

While it does not specifically require the public to conserve energy, Duncan officials hope the community will take steps to limit the amount of electricity they use, so the area doesn’t reach Energy Emergency Alert levels.

You can limit the amount of energy you use by setting your thermostat higher than normal, turning off lights and appliances not in use and keeping doors, windows, and blinds shut to keep your home cool.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

