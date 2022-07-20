Expert Connections
Edmond officer, Lawton native killed in OKC crash

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police officer and Lawton Native, Sergeant C.J. Nelson, lost his life in the line of duty on Tuesday afternoon.

Nelson, who graduated from Lawton Christian School and played baseball for Cameron University, lost his life following a deadly motorcycle wreck, involving a utility truck and four other vehicles.

Sergeant Nelson will be remembered as a loving husband and father, who dedicated his life to serving the community of Edmond and the safety of it’s residents.

Nelson, who would have celebrated his 13th anniversary with the department on Wednesday, is the first Edmond Police Officer to lose his life in the line of duty.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and department, following this devastating loss.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

