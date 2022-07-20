First Alert Forecast: Tomorrows high are cooler but still hot | 7/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated to scattered showers and perhaps thunderstorms are possible for some this Wednesday evening. Southeastern counties could see a few severe storms, producing quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts. Today will be the last extreme day! Temperatures by morning will drop into the 70s for southwest Oklahoma and low 80s for north Texas. Scattered showers are likely, mainly for areas south of the Red River. Outside of showers/storms, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler but still hot temperatures. Daytime highs will only rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts as high as the mid 20s.

The heat dome, currently situated out west, will gradually shift back east by the end of the week. What does this mean for us?? For Thursday & Friday, we’ll see more clouds, scattered rain chances and “cooler” but hot weather. After Saturday- hotter temperatures, more sunshine, breezy south winds and dry conditions!

Some cooler news at the end of this long, hot tunnel... longer range models are showing a strong cold front just off the 7-day forecast. This would mean daytime highs below average (in the 90s and POSSIBLY the 80s). I’ll have those details tomorrow evening in Bonus Forecast.

Have good day! -LW

