Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Tomorrows high are cooler but still hot | 7/20PM

Cooler but still hot temperatures on tap tomorrow
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated to scattered showers and perhaps thunderstorms are possible for some this Wednesday evening. Southeastern counties could see a few severe storms, producing quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts. Today will be the last extreme day! Temperatures by morning will drop into the 70s for southwest Oklahoma and low 80s for north Texas. Scattered showers are likely, mainly for areas south of the Red River. Outside of showers/storms, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler but still hot temperatures. Daytime highs will only rise into the upper 90s and low 100s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts as high as the mid 20s.

The heat dome, currently situated out west, will gradually shift back east by the end of the week. What does this mean for us?? For Thursday & Friday, we’ll see more clouds, scattered rain chances and “cooler” but hot weather. After Saturday- hotter temperatures, more sunshine, breezy south winds and dry conditions!

Some cooler news at the end of this long, hot tunnel... longer range models are showing a strong cold front just off the 7-day forecast. This would mean daytime highs below average (in the 90s and POSSIBLY the 80s). I’ll have those details tomorrow evening in Bonus Forecast.

Have good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Emergency Management said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently evacuating a...
UPDATE: Evacuations underway due to massive fire near Mangum
People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton graduate killed in OKC crash
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

Latest News

Cooler but still hot temperatures on tap tomorrow
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms today as temperatures rocket back up to near-record numbers
Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories in place for tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Extreme Temperatures | 7/19PM
Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories in place for tomorrow
First Alert 7 Forecast