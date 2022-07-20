FISTA and partners to dedicate Historic Greenwood District replica

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special ceremony will be held at Central Plaza on Friday, July 22, at 1 p.m., to dedicate a replica of the historic Greenwood District in Tulsa, better known as Black Wall Street.

Cameron University Engineering students worked to model and print the buildings, railroad tracks, signs, and structures that make up the 3-D modeled replica of the district, set in the 1920′s.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between FISTA, Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork, and The Next Steps, Inc.

For more information, click here.

