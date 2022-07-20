Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FISTA and partners to dedicate Historic Greenwood District replica

Cameron students work to create 3-D model of the Greenwood District in Tulsa during the 1920's.
Cameron students work to create 3-D model of the Greenwood District in Tulsa during the 1920's.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special ceremony will be held at Central Plaza on Friday, July 22, at 1 p.m., to dedicate a replica of the historic Greenwood District in Tulsa, better known as Black Wall Street.

Cameron University Engineering students worked to model and print the buildings, railroad tracks, signs, and structures that make up the 3-D modeled replica of the district, set in the 1920′s.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between FISTA, Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork, and The Next Steps, Inc.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Emergency Management said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently evacuating a...
UPDATE: Evacuations underway due to massive fire near Mangum
People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton graduate killed in OKC crash
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

Latest News

Velma’s school board approved a partnership with Stephens County sheriff’s department to place...
Velma Public Schools is getting resource officer
Lawton is closing part of one of its busiest intersections for road work
Lawton is closing part of one of its busiest intersections
Two Lawton Native State Lawmakers responded to the County Assessor Error controversy affecting...
State lawmakers from Lawton react to Cache error controversy
Heat breaks AC units throughout Southwest Oklahoma
AC units break throughout Southwest Oklahoma