Fort Sill holds Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Charter

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill welcomed Colonel John Redford, as he took over the position of Director for the Army Capability Manager of the Air Defense Artillery Brigade, in a special Change of Charter ceremony.

Colonel Redford has only visited Lawton twice in the past, making this his first time as a permanent party, but he says he can already tell there’s something special about the residents.

“We’ve been here for two weeks and already you can tell that there’s something special about this place. The way the community links into Fort Sill and vice-versa that’s something special. It’s not something you see at every Army installation,” said Redford.

Colonel Redford says he can’t wait to meet the Lawton-Fort Sill community and start garnering a relationship with them.

